MISSING PERSON FROM NEYAASHIINIGMIING FIRST NATION

Police Seeking Public Assistance

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation in the Bruce Peninsula.

Police are looking to locate Ryan BOORTZ-JONES, 35-years-of-age, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, who was last seen at an address on Pit Road on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:51 p.m. on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

He is an Indigenous male described as:

· 191 centimetres (6 feet, 2 inches) tall.

· 75 kilograms (165 pounds).

· Brown hair.

· Hazel eyes.

He was wearing a light blue jacket with dark blue track pants and white Nike athletic shoes at the time of his disappearance.

This individual is known to frequent Owen Sound and Saugeen First Nation. A photo is attached to this media release.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

