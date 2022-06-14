(NEYAASHIINIGMIING FIRST NATION, ON) - Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police, and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation

Police are looking to locate Sonya NADJIWON, 30-years-of-age, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, who was last seen on Lighthouse Road on Thursday June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

She is an Indigenous female described as:

· 165 centimeters (5 feet, 5 inches) tall.

· 50 kilograms (110 pounds) with a slim build.

· Medium light brown hair which she often wears up.

· Brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and white and brown running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.