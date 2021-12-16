Missing Person – Hunter Grimoldby, 24 years old (Saugeen Shores)
The Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Hunter Grimoldby, 24 years old. He was last seen on December 16th walking west on High St near Victoria Street in Southampton.
Physical Description
• Indigenous Male
• 6 feet tall (185cm)
• Thin build
• Black medium length hair
• Brown eyes
• goatee
Clothing
• Black/white/grey Camouflage jacket
• Dark long sleeved shirt
• Grey pants
• Running shoes
If you know the whereabouts of Hunter Grimoldby, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-2500.
