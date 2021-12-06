Missing Person in Hanover

The Hanover Police Service are currently investigating a missing person identified as Felicia CONNOR, age 33 of Hanover.

Felicia left her family home in Hanover late on the evening of December 5th 2021 and has not returned. She is developmentally delayed, and described as being 5’5, 180 lbs, with longer red hair worn straight. It is believed she is wearing a black winter coat with black & pink Reebok running shoes.

Felicia last checked in with family by using a payphone at the Hanover Medical Centre on 7th Ave., in Hanover shortly after 8 a.m. on today’s date, December 6th 2021.

Anyone with information on Felicia or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411.