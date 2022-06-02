(THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ON) - Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing person in The Blue Mountains are asking for the public's assistance.

The missing person is 79 year-old Werner ZOTTER. He was last seen at his residence on Grey Road 19 last night where he left on foot and family are concerned for his well-being. He is described as 5'9", approximately 170lb, has salt and pepper hair with a moustache. (See attached photo).

Local OPP officers are on scene with the assistance of Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and OPP Canine Unit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr. ZOTTER is asked to call the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.