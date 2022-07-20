Missing Person in The Blue Mountains FOUND

UPDATE 2

Police have Located Missing Person in The Blue Mountains

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), assisted by Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) members have located Elias AYALA (19 years of age) of Etobicoke and report that he is healthy and safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

UPDATE

Missing Person in The Blue Mountains

- search for the missing person enters fifth day -

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), are continuing their search for a missing person last seen in a wooded area near Arlberg Crescent on Sunday.

Missing is Elias AYALA, 19 years of age, from Etobicoke. Elias is described as a white male, approximately 5'8" tall, 154 lb with braided black hair and is possibly wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a black hat.

As the search enters the fifth day, front line officers assisted by Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) members continue to search the area for Elias. Police and family continue to be concerned for the safety of Elias. Police ask that if anyone notices any suspicious activity, if available please review your CCTV footage prior to calling the police. The public is reminded that they should expect a police presence in that area until Elias is found.

The search is ongoing at this time and anyone with information on Elias' whereabouts is asked call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).