Person Recovered

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On October 4, 2021 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Under Water Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) located a missing canoeist in Dyers Bay.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Steven SHANTZ of St. Clements.

On October 3, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce Peninsula Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department were dispatched to canoeists in distress near Dyers Bay Road, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit assisted with the search.