MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM FINALIZED

(GREY BRUCE & SOUTH BRUCE, ON) - The Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been finalized for the area.

GBHS and the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP, have entered into a community based, collaborative partnership to provide a Mobile Crisis Response Team to individuals and families within the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachment area. The MCRT will see Clinicians from GBHS stationed in Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachments. These Clinicians will co-respond with police to calls for service involving crisis and mental health. The MCRT workers will provide services including but not limited to de-escalation and short-term crisis intervention, safety planning and stabilization, referrals to appropriate services for long term support, and recovery-oriented interventions.

The partnership aims to achieve the following goals and objectives for persons in Grey Bruce and South Bruce who contact police when experiencing mental health and/or addiction crisis:

· Individuals experiencing crisis will have access to timely crisis assessments by a skilled mental health professional.

· Individuals will have access to available and most appropriate level of service, in their home/community environment thereby potentially diverting unnecessary presentations to the local Emergency Departments.

· Individuals experiencing crisis/difficulties will be stabilized within their communities whenever possible, and with coordinated care, will have fewer episodes requiring crisis intervention and/or contact with police services.

· Individuals experiencing crisis will have transitional supports provided and improved coordinated care through timely follow up contacts, support in the transfer of care with the hospital when required, and referrals to case management support.

· Following crisis assessment and intervention, individuals will have improved access to ongoing supports and services through identified care pathways, and transitional support.

· Individuals experiencing crisis may, whenever possible, be appropriately deferred from the criminal justice system.

· Potential for reduced hospital visits to both local and Schedule 1 hospitals for persons experiencing a mental health and/or addiction presentations

· Implementation of an evaluation process and quality improvement to achieve a high quality of service.

· Participation in research, education, and training opportunities to support the activities of the MCRT.

Involved partners will continue working over the next few months towards the launch of the program, which is planned before the end of the year.