More Emergency Department closures for SBGHC

Due to a number of short notice sick leaves, resulting in a significant shortage of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Durham and Chesley emergency departments (EDs) overnight as follows:

The Durham ED will be closed from:

2000 on Wednesday, August 24th (tonight) to 0700 on Thursday, August 25th

The Chesley ED will be closed from:

1700 on Saturday, August 27 th to 0700 on Sunday, August 28 th

to 0700 on Sunday, August 28 1700 on Monday, August 29th to 0700 on Tuesday, August 30th

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the respective sites are: