More Emergency Department closures for SBGHC
Due to a number of short notice sick leaves, resulting in a significant shortage of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Durham and Chesley emergency departments (EDs) overnight as follows:
The Durham ED will be closed from:
- 2000 on Wednesday, August 24th (tonight) to 0700 on Thursday, August 25th
The Chesley ED will be closed from:
- 1700 on Saturday, August 27th to 0700 on Sunday, August 28th
- 1700 on Monday, August 29th to 0700 on Tuesday, August 30th
All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.
Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
The closest Emergency Departments to the respective sites are:
|
Durham
|
Chesley
|
Hanover (20km)
Mount Forest (25km)
Markdale (28km)
Walkerton (28km)
Chesley (36km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Palmerston (46km)
|
Hanover (19km)
Durham (36km)
Southampton (42km)
Markdale (44km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Kincardine (60km)
Mount Forest (60km)
Palmerston (60km)