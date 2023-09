More ER closures slated for SBGHC hospitals

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed during the following periods:

Tuesday, September 12 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 AM

Saturday, September 16 – closing at 5:00 AM, reopening Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM (Day closure)

Sunday, September 17 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Monday, September 18 at 7:00 AM

Monday, September 18 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 AM

Tuesday, September 19 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Wednesday, September 20 at 7:00 AM

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed overnight on the following dates:

Thursday, September 14 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Friday, September 15 at 7:00 AM

Friday, September 15 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 AM

Saturday, September 16 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday, September 17 at 7:00 AM

Sunday, September 17 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Monday, September 18 at 7:00 AM

The Chesley Emergency Department remains closed until Monday, September 25th at 7:00 AM.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.