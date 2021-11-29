Most recent vaccination clinic schedule released

Third dose and those 5-11 years of age need an appointment .

First and Second doses for all individuals 12 and over do not require an appointment (walk-in).

Clinic list is subject to change or cancel with little notice due to weather or other reasons.

Monday, November 29

Beaver Valley Community Centre, 58 Alfred St. W., Thornbury 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Ripley-Huron Community Centre, 29 Queen St., Ripley 12:30pm - 4:30pm

Tuesday, November 30

Shallow Lake Community Centre, 550 Princess Drive, Shallow Lake 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday, December 1

Wiarton Community Centre, 526 Taylor Street, Wiarton 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Thursday, December 2

Keady Community Centre, 116931 Grey Rd 3, Tara 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Frank MacIntyre Building, 220 Owen Sound St. Dundalk 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday, December 3

The Plex, 600 Tomlinson Drive, Port Elgin 10:00am - 3:00pm

P&H Centre, The Lion’s Den, 269 7th Ave, Hanover 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Sydenham Campus (former school), 1130 8th St. E., Owen Sound 10:00am - 3:00pm

Saturday, December 4

CLINIC for Children 5-11 Years Old Only

East Ridge Community School, 1550 8th St E., Owen Sound 10:00am - 3:00pm

Sunday, December 5

CLINIC for Children 5-11 Years Old Only

East Ridge Community School, 1550 8th St E., Owen Sound 10:00am - 3:00pm

For booster doses, all eligible groups must wait 168 days following their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (example: If you got your second dose of your vaccine on June 1st, 2021, you are eligible for a booster dose on November 16th, 2021.

For those aged 5-11, the COVID-19 vaccines should be booked at least 14 days before or after other vaccines. Second doses for this age group MUST BE at least eight weeks after the first dose. Second dose appointments ARE NOT automatically booked when booking your first dose.

DO NOT CALL THE HEALTH UNIT TO TRY TO BOOK AN APPOINMENT

We are not able to book for you.

Individuals 12 and older still requiring first or second doses, DO NOT need an appointment.

In addition, participating primary care providers and pharmacies may offer the COVID-19 for children and youth.

