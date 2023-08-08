Motorcycle stunt drivers nabbed on Peninsula
Grey Bruce OPP have charged two people from the GTA with stunt driving on Highway 6.
Police observed two motorcycles in Northern Bruce Peninsula speeding at 10:30 Sunday morning.
The bikes were clocked at 145 km/hr in an 80 zone.
A 23 year old Thornhill man and a 32 year old Toronto man were charged with stunt driving.
They're facing a 30-day licence suspension, and their bikes were impounded for 14 days.
The drivers are scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound on 20 September 2023.
