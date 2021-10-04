Motorcylist killed in crash in Chatsworth
Grey Bruce OPP have yet to release the identity of the person killed during a motorcycle collision in Chatsworth on Friday, October 1st.
Emergency crews were called to Gordon Street South around 9:30pm.
The lone operator of the bike was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Their identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.
No details yet on exactly what happened.
