MP Ruff Honours Several Platinum Jubilee Coin Recipients at Constituency BBQ

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding the first annual constituency BBQ and Platinum Jubilee coin presentations on 24 July.

“Despite the grey skies, the first annual constituency BBQ was an overwhelming success with hundreds of constituents gathering in Chesley to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, and local entertainment while honouring recipients of Platinum Jubilee Coins.

“Constituents, Legion Branches, and municipalities were asked to nominate outstanding individuals in our community earlier this spring/summer to receive one of 70 custom coins. I was not surprised with the volume of quality nominations received, making the selection process extremely difficult.

“The following constituents received their Platinum Jubilee Coin at Sunday’s BBQ:

Betty Adair Owen Sound Community Builder Ellie Adams Southgate Community Builder Alissa Angel Owen Sound Community Builder Dr. Ian Arra Owen Sound Community Service Carol Barfoot Georgian Bluffs Township of Georgian Bluffs Joan Beecroft Owen Sound Community Builder Calvin Bell Durham Community Builder Margaret Benedict Owen Sound Community Service Glenn Breadner Owen Sound Community Builder Norma Breadner Owen Sound Community Builder Jan Chamberlain Owen Sound Community Builder Sharron Colter Stokes Bay RCL #202 Marjorie Davison Meaford Community Service Jane DeJong Chatsworth Community Service Alan Fisher Hanover RCL #130 Harley Greenfield Meaford Community Builder Dan Haverson Hanover Town of Hanover Elizabeth Henry Owen Sound Community Service Joanne Horton Owen Sound Community Service Caleb Hull Wiarton Community Builder Barrie Jack Owen Sound Community Builder Shirley Johnstone Tobermory RCL #290 Judith MacKinnon Paisley Municipality of Arran Elderslie Aimo Manninen Southampton Community Builder Theresa McLaughlin Neustadt Community Builder Jack Mcleod Hanover Community Service Kevin McNab Georgian Bluffs County of Grey Eleanor Pauling Owen Sound Arts, Culture, and Heritage Darren Reid Markdale RCL #333 Martin Riordan Meaford RCL #032 Lynn Silverton Flesherton Community Builder Mae Smith Chesley Community Service Irene Surridge Owen Sound RCL #6 Maryann Thomas Owen Sound Arts, Culture, and Heritage Mary Trelford Tara RCL #383 Dr. Susanne Von Toerne & Heiner Philipp Flesherton Community Builder Tracy Wade Wiarton Community Service Heather Wright Durham Municipality of West Grey Bill Murdoch (presented 26 July) Bognor Community Service

*** Photos can be viewed at http://www.alexruffmp.ca/platinumjubileephotos ***



“More recipients will be announced as they are presented throughout the summer.”