iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

MP Ruff Honours Several Platinum Jubilee Coin Recipients at Constituency BBQ

Horton_Joanne_-_Owen_Sound_-_24-07-2022

 

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding the first annual constituency BBQ and Platinum Jubilee coin presentations on 24 July.

 

“Despite the grey skies, the first annual constituency BBQ was an overwhelming success with hundreds of constituents gathering in Chesley to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, and local entertainment while honouring recipients of Platinum Jubilee Coins.

 

“Constituents, Legion Branches, and municipalities were asked to nominate outstanding individuals in our community earlier this spring/summer to receive one of 70 custom coins. I was not surprised with the volume of quality nominations received, making the selection process extremely difficult.

 

“The following constituents received their Platinum Jubilee Coin at Sunday’s BBQ:

 

Betty Adair

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Ellie Adams

Southgate

Community Builder

Alissa Angel

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Dr. Ian Arra

Owen Sound

Community Service

Carol Barfoot

Georgian Bluffs

Township of Georgian Bluffs

Joan Beecroft

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Calvin Bell

Durham

Community Builder

Margaret Benedict

Owen Sound

Community Service

Glenn Breadner

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Norma Breadner

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Jan Chamberlain

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Sharron Colter

Stokes Bay

RCL #202

Marjorie Davison

Meaford

Community Service

Jane DeJong

Chatsworth

Community Service

Alan Fisher

Hanover

RCL #130

Harley Greenfield

Meaford

Community Builder

Dan Haverson

Hanover

Town of Hanover

Elizabeth Henry

Owen Sound

Community Service

Joanne Horton

Owen Sound

Community Service

Caleb Hull

Wiarton

Community Builder

Barrie Jack

Owen Sound

Community Builder

Shirley Johnstone

Tobermory

RCL #290

Judith MacKinnon

Paisley

Municipality of Arran Elderslie

Aimo Manninen

Southampton

Community Builder

Theresa McLaughlin

Neustadt

Community Builder

Jack Mcleod

Hanover

Community Service

Kevin McNab

Georgian Bluffs

County of Grey

Eleanor Pauling

Owen Sound

Arts, Culture, and Heritage

Darren Reid

Markdale

RCL #333

Martin Riordan

Meaford

RCL #032

Lynn Silverton

Flesherton

Community Builder

Mae Smith

Chesley

Community Service

Irene Surridge

Owen Sound

RCL #6

Maryann Thomas

Owen Sound

Arts, Culture, and Heritage

Mary Trelford

Tara

RCL #383

Dr. Susanne Von Toerne & Heiner Philipp

Flesherton

Community Builder

Tracy Wade

Wiarton

Community Service

Heather Wright

Durham

Municipality of West Grey

 

 

 

Bill Murdoch (presented 26 July)

Bognor

Community Service
 

 

*** Photos can be viewed at http://www.alexruffmp.ca/platinumjubileephotos ***


“More recipients will be announced as they are presented throughout the summer.”

12

The music you just can't quit