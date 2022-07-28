MP Ruff Honours Several Platinum Jubilee Coin Recipients at Constituency BBQ
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding the first annual constituency BBQ and Platinum Jubilee coin presentations on 24 July.
“Despite the grey skies, the first annual constituency BBQ was an overwhelming success with hundreds of constituents gathering in Chesley to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, and local entertainment while honouring recipients of Platinum Jubilee Coins.
“Constituents, Legion Branches, and municipalities were asked to nominate outstanding individuals in our community earlier this spring/summer to receive one of 70 custom coins. I was not surprised with the volume of quality nominations received, making the selection process extremely difficult.
“The following constituents received their Platinum Jubilee Coin at Sunday’s BBQ:
|
Betty Adair
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Ellie Adams
|
Southgate
|
Community Builder
|
Alissa Angel
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Dr. Ian Arra
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Service
|
Carol Barfoot
|
Georgian Bluffs
|
Township of Georgian Bluffs
|
Joan Beecroft
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Calvin Bell
|
Durham
|
Community Builder
|
Margaret Benedict
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Service
|
Glenn Breadner
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Norma Breadner
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Jan Chamberlain
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Sharron Colter
|
Stokes Bay
|
RCL #202
|
Marjorie Davison
|
Meaford
|
Community Service
|
Jane DeJong
|
Chatsworth
|
Community Service
|
Alan Fisher
|
Hanover
|
RCL #130
|
Harley Greenfield
|
Meaford
|
Community Builder
|
Dan Haverson
|
Hanover
|
Town of Hanover
|
Elizabeth Henry
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Service
|
Joanne Horton
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Service
|
Caleb Hull
|
Wiarton
|
Community Builder
|
Barrie Jack
|
Owen Sound
|
Community Builder
|
Shirley Johnstone
|
Tobermory
|
RCL #290
|
Judith MacKinnon
|
Paisley
|
Municipality of Arran Elderslie
|
Aimo Manninen
|
Southampton
|
Community Builder
|
Theresa McLaughlin
|
Neustadt
|
Community Builder
|
Jack Mcleod
|
Hanover
|
Community Service
|
Kevin McNab
|
Georgian Bluffs
|
County of Grey
|
Eleanor Pauling
|
Owen Sound
|
Arts, Culture, and Heritage
|
Darren Reid
|
Markdale
|
RCL #333
|
Martin Riordan
|
Meaford
|
RCL #032
|
Lynn Silverton
|
Flesherton
|
Community Builder
|
Mae Smith
|
Chesley
|
Community Service
|
Irene Surridge
|
Owen Sound
|
RCL #6
|
Maryann Thomas
|
Owen Sound
|
Arts, Culture, and Heritage
|
Mary Trelford
|
Tara
|
RCL #383
|
Dr. Susanne Von Toerne & Heiner Philipp
|
Flesherton
|
Community Builder
|
Tracy Wade
|
Wiarton
|
Community Service
|
Heather Wright
|
Durham
|
Municipality of West Grey
|
|
|
|
Bill Murdoch (presented 26 July)
|
Bognor
|
Community Service
*** Photos can be viewed at http://www.alexruffmp.ca/platinumjubileephotos ***
“More recipients will be announced as they are presented throughout the summer.”