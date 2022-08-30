MP Ruff to Facilitate Housing Task Force Meeting 

30 August 2022

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding a Housing Task Force meeting with hopes of bringing stakeholders together to discuss challenges regarding the housing crisis:

“As has been highlighted across the region on more than one occasion, we have a housing/rental challenge. I’ve been impressed by some of the ingenuity shown by individual municipalities in trying to solve some of the challenges; however, it’s evident that this challenge transcends all levels of government, the private sector, and not-for-profit communities. Therefore, a collaborative approach is required.

“This Thursday, 01 September 2022, from 1-3 pm, I have organized an initial meeting of all stakeholders to share ideas, clearly identify some of the key challenges and, more importantly, recommend short to mid-term solutions.

“The meeting will take place at the Sydenham Campus in the gymnasium, located at 1130 8th Street East, in Owen Sound. Participants may also attend virtually. Please e-mail my office at Alex.Ruff@parl.gc.ca for registration information.

“Anyone wishing to share information at the meeting, I kindly request they send any media or remarks in advance electronically to my office no later than 1200 hrs on Wednesday 31 August.”