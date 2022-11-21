MPP Byers announces $167,117 in funding for local police services

OWEN SOUND — Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers has announced that the Ontario government is providing local police services with funding to help fight crime, including auto theft. The Owen Sound Police Services is receiving $95,275.00 and West Grey Police Service to receive $71,842.00.

This funding will be used for Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology – a system that consists of cameras that automatically scan licence plates. The system is installed in or on active duty police cruisers and alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers. The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with AMBER alerts.

“The Ontario government is providing our local police services with additional funding further to spring’s announcement that builds on the resources needed to keep our community safe from crime,” said Byers.

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology Grant is a one-time grant to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.

“This investment further demonstrates our government’s plan to ensure police services across Ontario have the resources and equipment they need to keep our communities safe,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “I am confident that this tool will be a tremendous asset to police services and help them combat incidents of auto theft and enhance public safety.”

