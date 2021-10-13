MPP Walker and Minister Smith announce Natural Gas Expansion in Neustadt

Today, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker joined Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, to announce that approximately 219 homes, farms and businesses in Neustadt will be able to connect to natural gas for the first time thanks to the province’s Natural Gas Expansion Program.

Under Phase 2 of the program, Ontario will allocate up to $5,128,997 to support new connections to the natural gas distribution system and help make life more affordable in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

“Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities,” Walker said. “Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.”

The Ontario government is expanding access to natural gas across the province to help keep the cost of energy low for families, businesses and farmers. Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program will allocate more than $234 million to support approximately 8750 connections in 43 rural, northern and Indigenous communities.

“As part of our government’s plan to make life more affordable, we are lowering energy costs for homes, businesses and farms across rural, remote and underserved communities,” said Minister Smith. “With Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion program, we’re putting people first, bringing prosperity to their communities, and ensuring Ontario remains open for business.”

The average household could save between $250 to $1,500 per year in energy costs by switching to natural gas from costlier fuel sources. Businesses are expected to save up to 30 per cent per year on energy costs.

“This is a significant investment in Neustadt and a testament to the collaborative working relationship of all partners,” said West Grey Mayor Christine Robinson. “Investing in infrastructure is a key focus for West Grey. Today’s announcement of natural gas expansion in our municipality is an enhancement for our residents and positions West Grey for continued expansion while supporting our existing businesses, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”

“New natural gas services provide families and businesses with meaningful savings on energy that can improve quality of life and competitiveness. I extend my congratulations and my thanks to Enbridge Gas and the Provincial Government for making the expansion of expanding natural gas services to rural communities a priority. The positive impact will be felt for many years,” said Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks

“We’re thrilled that through Ontario’s Natural Gas Expansion Program, Enbridge Gas will bring much needed and wanted natural gas in the most affordable way to more communities across Ontario, including this one,” said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President & President, Gas Distribution & Storage, Enbridge Inc. “Natural gas is the most economic way to heat buildings and water, and we are excited to work with local officials and the community to move this project forward, so residents can benefit from the cost savings, and local businesses can be more competitive.”

Construction for projects under Phase 2 will begin as soon as this year, with all 28 expansion projects expected to be underway by the end of 2025.

QUICK FACTS

Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program will allocate more than $234 million to support 28 new natural gas expansion projects from 2021 to 2026.

Since its launch in 2019, Phase 1 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program has supported projects that are forecasted to connect over 9,000 customers, in 16 communities, to natural gas.

Phase 1 and 2 projects are funded through a $1-per-month charge to existing natural gas customers