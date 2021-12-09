MPP Walker announces $12,310,034 in infrastructure funding for local municipalities

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that local municipalities will receive a combined total of $12,310,034 in 2022 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.

In 2022, Local municipalities will receive:

Arran-Elderslie – $665,851 (up from $330,386 in 2021)

Bruce County – $1,387,939 (up from $660,950 in 2021)

Chatsworth – $277,591 (up from $125,064 in 2021)

Georgian Bluffs – $491,124 (up from $224,363 in 2021)

Grey County – $2,645,238 (up from $1,279,946 in 2021)

Grey Highlands – $886,088 (up from $436,207 in 2021)

Hanover – $476,444 (up from $233,348 in 2021)

Meaford – $995,889 (up from $458,173 in 2021)

Owen Sound – $2,180,470 (up from $1,125,386 in 2021)

Northern Bruce Peninsula – $407,991 (up from $181,355 in 2021)

South Bruce Peninsula – $529,990 (up from $204,075 in 2021)

Southgate – $485,177 (up from $236,674 in 2021)

West Grey – $880,242 (up from $448,807 in 2021)

“This is great news for our local communities, our government has more than doubled the amount municipalities in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound will receive for critical infrastructure repairs,” said Walker. “The investments our communities make in their infrastructure needs through the OCIF program will support economic growth, create local jobs and continue our recovery from COVID-19.”

The announcement is part of the government’s additional $1 billion investment to help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in small, rural and northern communities. The multi-year funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and will bring the government’s total investment to nearly $2 billion over the next five years.

“Our small, rural and northern communities will be at the forefront of our efforts to build Ontario for the future,” said Premier Doug Ford. “With this investment, we are saying ‘yes’ to helping these communities build and repair the vital infrastructure they need to keep their communities working for decades to come.”

Funding allocations will be based on a formula that recognizes the different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula will include an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year, up from $50,000 over previous years.

“Communities are the heartbeat of this province and we know they are facing unique infrastructure needs and challenges, especially as we navigate through the pandemic,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Our government has been with them every step of the way. When we were told more funding supports were needed, we listened and acted in a meaningful way by providing the largest OCIF increase since the start of the program. By doing so, we’re providing stability and predictability to small, rural and northern communities to repair, upgrade, and modernize their critical infrastructure so that they are safer, healthier, and more reliable for all.”

The Province’s investment in OCIF is part of the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario. The plan lays out how the government will build Ontario’s future with shovels in the ground for highways, hospitals, long-term care, housing, and high-speed internet. To ensure all families, workers and businesses in the province have a better and brighter future, the government’s planned infrastructure investments over the next decade total more than $148 billion.

