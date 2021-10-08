MPP Walker announces $2,956,577 in funding for local long-term care homes

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that local long-term care homes will receive $2,956,577 in additional funding to increase staffing levels leading to more direct care for residents.

The Ontario government will provide up to $270 million this year to long-term care homes across the province. This is part of the province’s commitment to ensure long-term care residents receive—on average—four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25. It was also announced that as part of the government’s plan to fix long-term care, it will bring forward legislation that will enshrine its commitment to four hours of care into law.

These funds will increase care for residents at:

Gateway Haven Home for the Aged, in Wiarton, will receive up to $356,212 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,181,756 annually more than their current funding.

Grey Gables Home for Aged, in Markdale, will receive up to $235,104 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,439,964 annually more than their current funding.

Lee Manor, in Owen Sound, will receive up to $534,323 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $3,272,652 annually more than their current funding.

Rockwood Terrace, in Durham, will receive up to $356,212 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,181,756 annually more than their current funding.

Parkview Manor, in Chesley, will receive up to $110,426 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $676,344 annually more than their current funding.

Country Lane Long Term Care Residence, in Chatsworth, will receive up to $96,179 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $589,080 annually more than their current funding.

The Village Seniors Community, in Hanover, will receive up to $188,793 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,156,332 annually more than their current funding.

Meaford Long Term Care, in Meaford, will receive up to $224,413 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,374,516 annually more than their current funding.

Versa Care Centre, Summit Place, in Owen Sound, will receive up to $352,656 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,159,940 annually more than their current funding.

Georgian Heights, in Owen Sound, will receive up to $106,861 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $654,528 annually more than their current funding.

Mapleview, in Owen Sound, will receive up to $81,932 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $501,804 annually more than their current funding.

Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home, in Lion’s Head, will receive up to $124,673 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $763,620 annually more than their current funding.

Elgin Abbey Nursing Home, in Chesley, will receive up to $74,806 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $458,172 annually more than their current funding.

Hanover Care Centre, in Hanover, will receive up to $113,987 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $698,160 annually more than their current funding.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said MPP Bill Walker. “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

Currently, residents receive an average of two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from nurses and personal support workers. This funding will increase the daily average to 3 hours, per resident per day by the end of this fiscal year. This funding also includes $42.8M to homes to increase care by allied health care professionals (such as physiotherapists and social workers) by 10% this year.

The government is investing $4.9 billion over four years to boost direct resident care to an average of four hours daily by increasing care staff by more than 27,000 people. Hiring thousands of new staff at long-term homes and increasing the amount of care they deliver each year will be made possible by annual funding increases to homes:

$270 million in 2021-22

$673 million in 2022-23

$1.25 billion in 2023-24

$1.82 billion in 2024-25

QUICK FACTS

Learn more about Ontario’s Long-Term Care Staffing Plan.

Through initiatives like the Supporting Professional Growth Fund, the government is working with partners to improve staff retention by highlighting long-term care as a career destination with rewarding opportunities for continuous learning and development.

The Ontario government has established the Staffing Supply Accelerator Group to support the objectives of the long-term care staffing plan. The group includes participation from major stakeholders and champions the innovation, expansion and acceleration of education and training opportunities to help meet the demand for long-term care staff.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES