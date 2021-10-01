MPP Walker announces $4,155,934 investment in local health care

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced local hospitals and other organizations will receive combined funding of $4,155,934 from two infrastructure programs.

This funding is part of the government’s $182.6 million investment provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund. It will ensure that patients can continue to access the care they need in safe, comfortable environments and that the local health care system is prepared to respond to any scenario as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

Investments include:

Health and Infrastructure Renewal Fund:

* Hanover and District Hospital - $456,685

* Grey Bruce Health Services - $1,986,129

* South Bruce Grey Health Centre - $1,376,429

Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund:

* Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Grey Bruce Branch - $20,788

* South East Grey Community Health Centre - $315,903

“This funding will be a huge boost for our local hospitals, CMHA and the South East Grey Community Health Centre,” said Walker. “This will give our local health care teams the opportunity to make crucial investments to upgrade and maintain our hospitals and community health infrastructure.”

The government is providing $175 million to hospitals through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and $7.6 million to community health service providers through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund. Funding from the province allows its health care system partners to address urgent infrastructure renewal needs such as upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and back-up generators. A total of $50 million from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund will be used by hospitals for urgent projects, including those that support the health system response to COVID-19, such as upgrading HVAC systems to enhance patient and staff safety, and improving infection prevention and control measures.

“Upgrading and maintaining hospitals and community health infrastructure is one more way our government is ensuring Ontarians receive the exceptional care when they need it and closer to home,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These investments will help build the capacity needed to end hallway health care, while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients and continue responding to COVID-19.”

The government continues to make record investments to support world-class hospitals across the province and ensure the health care system is prepared to respond to any scenario. In March 2021, the government committed up to $696.6 million in funding to help cover historic working funds deficits and strengthen the financial stability of hospitals across the province.

Through the 2021 Budget, Ontario's Action Plan: Protecting People's Health and Our Economy, the government is providing a total of $1.8 billion in additional investments to hospitals in 2021-22. This includes funding to create more than 3,100 additional hospital beds to increase capacity, as well as an increase of $778 million in operational funding to ensure all publicly funded hospitals will receive a minimum 1 per cent increase to help them keep pace with patient needs and to increase access to high-quality care for patients and families across Ontario.

Community health facilities are publicly funded and provide a range of programs to patients across the province, including primary care, community mental health and addictions services, allied health care such as physical therapy and respiratory therapy, and programs and services delivered by a public health unit.

For 2021-22, Ontario has increased the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund by three per cent.

The government is investing more than $22 billion in capital grants over the next 10 years for health infrastructure projects across Ontario that will lead to $30 billion in health infrastructure.

