MPP Walker announces 9 new and 119 upgraded Long-Term Care beds at Summit Place in Owen Sound

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced the Ontario government is adding nine new and upgrading 119 beds (for a total of 128 new beds) at the Summit Place Long-Term Care home in Owen Sound.

This is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “When the construction at this home is complete, it will be a place for local seniors to call home, near their family and friends.”

There are now 459 new and 435 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed in the Country of Grey, including the following projects:

62 new beds at Grey Gables

160 new beds in The Blue Mountains

9 new and 119 upgraded beds at Summit Place

28 new and 100 upgraded beds at Rockwood Terrace

51 new and 77 upgraded beds at Meaford LTC

58 new and 70 upgraded beds at The Village Seniors Community

91 new and 69 upgraded beds at Southbridge Owen Sound

“This is terrific news for our entire community. Our government has made an unprecedented investment of $6.4 billion to build and upgrade long-term care beds across the province,” said Walker. “This investment and others previously announced will help ensure our local seniors receive the quality of care they need and deserve. I’m very proud to say, with a total of 894 new and upgraded beds approved by our government for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, that locally we have more new beds than the previous Liberal government built in the entire province over their 15 years in government.”

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

“Investing in modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure is the right thing to do for our residents and staff, which is why Revera is so pleased that the Summit Place redevelopment and expansion project is moving forward. We are incorporating the latest design standards into our buildings to enhance the safety, comfort and care of residents, to create a better, safer working environment for staff, and to increase access to much needed long-term care for seniors in the Owen Sound area. We thank the Ministry of Long-Term Care, MPP Bill Walker and the City of Owen Sound for their support,” said JP Cadeau, President of Revera Canada.

QUICK FACTS

Ontario has over 22,000 new and 18,000 upgraded beds in the development pipeline — which means more than 76 percent of the 30,000 net new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and opening stages of the development process.