MPP Walker announces local municipalities will receive $16,317,400 from the OMPF program in 2022

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that local municipalities will receive a total of $16,317,400 in funding through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund in 2022.

The Ontario government recently announced 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.

"Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to communities across the province,” said Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker. “I am pleased that our local municipalities will continue to benefit from this important provincial program that assists them in delivering key services to their residents.”

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound municipalities will receive:

Arran-Elderslie - $1,622,300

Chatsworth - $908,600

Georgian Bluffs - $861,600

Grey Highlands - $1,043,200

Hanover - $1,930,800

Meaford - $1,241,600

Northern Bruce Peninsula - $1,581,900

Owen Sound - $1,909,800

South Bruce Peninsula - $3,075,600

Southgate - $611,200

West Grey - $1,530,800

Ontario has been consulting with municipalities on their priorities for the OMPF. Throughout these discussions, municipal partners have stressed the importance of stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times. Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's annual conference in August 2021.

“Predictable and timely financial support from the is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the for year ahead.”

QUICK FACTS