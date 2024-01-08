Multiple storage units entered in Wiarton

On January 7, 2024, Grey Bruce OPP attended a storage unit for a report of a break and enter on Industrial Drive in Wiarton.

Police were told that sometime between January 6 and 7 23 storage units had their locks removed and were entered.

There is currently one item reported stolen to police.

A 1993 Kawasaki KSF All-terrain Vehicle, white and green in colour, VIN JKASFMA1XPB518874.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.