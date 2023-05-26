Municipality Issues “Do-Not-Consume” Advisory for Meaford Water System

In consultation with Grey Bruce Public Health, The Municipality of Meaford would like to share the following updates.

The municipal water system has been restored and conservation of water is no longer necessary. However, the Municipality has issued a “do-not-consume” advisory until the Ministry of Environment completes all required tests to confirm the water is safe to drink and that the fire has had no impact on the water system.

It is expected that the tests will be completed by Monday, May 29, 2023. If this timeline changes, the Municipality of Meaford will provide an update to residents.

The do-not-consume advisory also urges residents to not provide tap water to any pets or use the water to:

Brush their teeth;

Wash fruits or vegetables;

Prepare food or drinks;

Make infant formula; or

Make ice cubes.

Residents on the municipal water system may use their tap water to:

Flush the toilet;

Do laundry;

Wash the dishes;

Have a shower or bath (younger children should be supervised to ensure they do not consume the water); and

Water yards and gardens.

For residents in need of drinking water, a temporary water distribution center has been set up at St. Vincent and Meaford Community Center (151 Collingwood Street W) to provide bottled and bulk water. Bottled water is available while supplies last and is limited to one case per family. Bulk water will continue to be available to residents if they bring their own bottles and containers to fill.

The Community Center will remain open to distribute water on Friday, May 26, 2023 until 8:00 p.m. and reopen on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Residents who require special considerations and are physically unable to go to the pick-up site can call 211 for assistance.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents and pets are advised to stay out of the Bay at this time.

For more information, please visit our website at www.meaford.ca or call 211.