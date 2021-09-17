Municipality of Meaford Facilities Prepare for Mandatory Proof of Vaccination

The Municipality of Meaford Recreation and Culture facilities are preparing for the new proof of vaccination requirement that comes into effect on September 22, 2021 by the Province of Ontario.

Proof of vaccination (plus 14 days) and photo ID will be checked at the door for all events upon entry. The Province of Ontario has mandated this requirement for recreation and cultural events beginning Wednesday, September 22.

The Municipality will be following Provincial Health requirements which does not apply to attendees at public meetings (Council, committees, PICs etc.), clinics, or recreational youth sports. Exemptions to this will be youth under 12 years of age and those with a doctor’s note for a valid medical exemption. All participants must also continue to wear masks in accordance with the provincial guidelines.

Further details will be announced as the Province rolls out its Vaccine Passport plan or can be obtained by visiting the Ontario provincial website.