Municipality of Meaford – Fire Ban in Effect for Meaford Starting June 7th, 2023

Fire Ban in Effect for Meaford Starting June 7th, 2023

The Municipality of Meaford is taking precautionary measures to ensure the community's safety during the dry conditions occurring across Ontario. With immediate effect, a Fire Ban is in place across the Municipality. The ban includes all fires, including fire pits, open fires, bonfires, and fireworks. Please note the ban also includes campfires at campgrounds in Meaford.

The decision to impose a Fire Ban is a proactive step to prevent potential wildfires and protect the community. Meaford Fire Department requests cooperation and understanding from the community in adhering to this ban.

Please share this information with your friends, family, and neighbours. Further updates will be provided as necessary. Remember, safety is our top priority.