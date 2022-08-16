Nancy Lawler receives ETFO Honorary Life Membership Award



TORONTO, ON – The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has presented Nancy Lawler, a retired teacher and former president of the Bluewater Teacher Local, with its 2022 Honorary Life Membership Award. Lawler retired in August 2019.

Honorary life memberships, the Federation’s highest form of recognition, are given to members who have retired from the education profession and have given outstanding service to the Federation at the provincial level or as a member of the provincial ETFO staff.

Nancy began her teaching career in 1986 with the Grey County Board of Education (now the Bluewater District School Board). She served as Bluewater Teacher Local vice-president from 1999 to 2003 and as president from 2003 to 2015. Her roles have included chief negotiator and member of the bargaining team, benefit plan administrator, and member of numerous committees at the local.

At the provincial level, Nancy was elected to ETFO’s provincial Executive in 2011, and served as ETFO vice-president from 2015 to 2019. She also served on the ETFO Humanity Fund Board of Directors, a number of ETFO committees, as well as numerous provincial work groups. She also served as the ETFO representative to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Benefit Adjudication Committee.



“Nancy’s strong leadership and support for women’s rights have left a lasting impact on the lives of the ETFO members and students we serve,” says ETFO President Karen Brown. “We are grateful to Nancy for her longstanding commitment to public education, to students, and to serving ETFO members locally and provincially.”



