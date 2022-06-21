National Indigenous Peoples Day marked across the region

As part of the ongoing celebration of National Indigenous History Month, the Municipality of Kincardine would like to highlight National Indigenous Peoples Day, which falls on June 21 each year.

To acknowledge this day the Municipality will be flying The “Every Child Matters” flag at the Davidson Centre, which will be raised on June 21 at 9:30 am to demonstrate the commitment to reconciliation.

This is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

The Government of Canada chose June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly known as National Aboriginal Day) because of the cultural significance of the summer solstice for Indigenous Peoples.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to become better acquainted with the cultural diversity and unique contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

This recognition and learning needs to extend beyond June 21st.

To support ongoing learning, better understand history and honour the deep traditional knowledge and enduring presence of Indigenous Peoples on whose land we are all fortunate to live, work, and play visit the Municipality of Kincardine’s Truth and Reconciliation, visit www.kincardine.ca/en/living-here/journey-to-reconciliation webpage.

To pick up “Commitment to Reconciliation” posters or stickers, visit the Municipal Administrative Centre.

Meanwhile the Town of Saugeen Shores is calling on residents to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, as it marks June 21st as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Town raised the orange ‘Every Child Matters’ flag in front of the Municipal Office this morning to continue to bring awareness of the impact of the residential school system.

"As we celebrate our indigenous neighbours, it is important to remember the suffering inflicted upon their communities as a result of colonization and at residential schools”, says Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “As a Town, we remain committed to truth and reconciliation so that Canada’s indigenous peoples can find justice and peace.”

National Indigenous Peoples Day starts 10 days of Celebrate Canada, a federal initiative to highlight the nation’s ethnic, cultural, and regional diversity.

Today’s commemoration was chosen to fall on the Summer Solstice, a traditional day of celebration for many Indigenous communities.

Residents who want to learn more about Canada’s Indigenous Peoples can visit the Government of Canada’s website for more resources: https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1528210353182/1580759773150