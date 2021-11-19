New dining experience coming to Owen Sound
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 19, 20211 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 - Southgate
SOUTH BRUCE OPP CRUISER HEAVILY DAMAGED IN 2 VEHICLE COLLISIONOn November 18, 2021 at 9:41 a.m., an on duty South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on general patrol along Bruce County Road 3 was involved in a two vehicle collision
Sale of Wiarton Keppel International AirportCouncil of the Township of Georgian Bluffs is pleased to announce an agreement of purchase and sale has been established for the sale of the Wiarton Keppel International Airport.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 18, 20213 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands
Biosphere Association celebrates the success of its Conservation ProjectsOn Friday November 12, 2021, MPP Bill Walker met with representatives from the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and Hugh Wilson, an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer, to officially congratulate them on the work being done as a result of three grants totaling $248,600 that the group has received over the last three years from OTF and the Government of Ontario.
OPP arrest male after foot chase in ChesleyOn November 17, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on foot patrol along 4th Street south west in Chesley saw an individual run into an alleyway.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 17, 20214 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Southgate 2480 confirmed cases 27 active cases 121 active high-risk contacts 2426 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
Holiday Magic in the River DistrictThe River District is hosting its Holiday Magic event on Saturday, November 20th to coincide with the parade and Festival of Northern Lights
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 16, 20212 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 - Meaford 2476 confirmed cases 26 active cases 137 active high-risk contacts 2423 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19