New healthcare providers coming to Saugeen Shores

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Town of Saugeen Shores' physician recruitment efforts are paying off. Two new physicians have already set up practice. Three more are coming soon. In addition, a second nurse practitioner is now available at the Saugeen Shores Medical Clinic in Southampton. The Victorian Order of Nurses also opened a Same Day Urgent Care Clinic in October with the Town’s support.

The following physicians will be setting up practice:

1. Christina Musngi – practice has started at the Dr. Earl Clinic

2. Kim Whitaker – Emergency services have started, and her practice will open on June 1, 2022 at the Dr. Earl Clinic

3. Shaji Khan – practice to start January 1, 2022 at the Dr. Earl Clinic

4. Oksana Lavasova – opening by August 1, 2023

5. Joel Young – opening by July 1, 2024

“Council is thrilled about the progress we have made in attracting healthcare professionals to our community,” said Luke Charbonneau, Mayor of the Town of Saugeen Shores. “As our community grows, we will continue to work to ensure that all of our residents have access to high-quality, primary care.”