New Markdale Hospital Opening Soon

After decades of planning, hard work, and community support, we are excited to announce that the new Markdale Hospital will be opening September 24th. The new hospital facility is located at 220 Toronto Street South, Markdale, ON.

There is a lot to celebrate as the new facility opens its doors. Brightshores Health System will host a “Come and Go” on the grounds of the new facility September 15th from 11-2pm. All are welcome. The lobby entrance will be open with limited access into the new facility as we are in the process of cleaning and making final preparations for receiving our first patients.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for our organization, the Markdale Community, and all Grey Bruce residents,” said Brightshores Health System President & CEO Gary Sims. “With the opening of this new state of the art facility, with updated equipment and the space to grow to meet the needs of this growing community, the future is very bright for local healthcare.”

The Emergency Department doors at the new location will open at 6:00am and be in full operation. Inpatients will transfer from the current hospital to the new facility on September 24th and the current Markdale Hospital will permanently close its doors once the emergency department is cleared. Additional information on any temporary transitional impacts to outpatient and other clinical services will be communicated as we approach our opening date.

“Congratulations to the entire Markdale Community, Foundations, staff and all stakeholders who have reached this tremendous milestone,” said Brightshores Health System Board Chair, Jo Flewwelling. “The new Markdale facility positions the community for access to care now and into the foreseeable future.”

The Pennywise thrift store located adjacent to the current hospital facility will continue to operate from their existing location until the future ownership of the hospital site is determined in the coming months.

Media contact: Madeline Lougheed, Communications Specialist, Brightshores Health System, 519-376-2121 ext. 2805, mlougheed@gbhs.on.ca www.gbhs.on.ca

