New partnership with Owen Sound Police, REACH and OSHARE

The Owen Sound Police Services is thrilled to announce a joint partnership with the REACH Centre Grey Bruce and OSHARE for the provision of detainee meals.

The collaboration is part of the Owen Sound Police Services review of existing systems to look not only for efficiencies, but for more opportunities to foster partnerships and community connections. One of these projects includes revisiting the process for procurement of detainee meals which are provincially mandated.

The new partnership will provide an opportunity for the participants of the REACH Centre Grey Bruce to contribute to community in a meaningful way. “Giving back is one of our mandates” says Executive Director, Jennifer Miller. “We are excited about expanding our partnership with the Owen Sound Police and doing our part.” The organization will be able to assemble the meals at their downtown facility, deliver them to the station reinforcing community/road safety, and practice social pragmatic skills. All of which reinforce the overarching goal of the agency to support independence and well-being of program participants.

Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort (OSHaRE) is a community meal program located in downtown Owen Sound. They have been serving the community and surrounding area since 2013 and part of the decision to expand to the new location was to facilitate growth of community partnerships. “What we have, we will share” said Executive Director, Colleen Seaman. “This is what drives the operation of OSHaRE and we are very happy to continue our partnership with the REACH Centre and support our local police services”.

The REACH Centre Grey Bruce is a local self-funded charity that provides programs for over 50 families of youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about the REACH Centre Grey Bruce, please visit: reachcentre.org or contact ed@reachcentre.org / 519-377-9204

OSHaRE is a charity that serves lunch 6 days a week and dinner 5 days week. For more information please visit: https://oshare.ca/ or contact info@oshare.ca / 519-376-3899