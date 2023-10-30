New President and CEO at Brighshores Health System

Ann Ford officially commences her role as the President and CEO of Brightshores Health System on October 30, 2023.

Ann brings over 30 years of executive leadership in healthcare to the position.

Her experience in large project development and implementation, working with provincial healthcare partners and community stakeholders within urban and rural communities, will be a great asset to Brightshores as we continue to implement our strategic plan and priorities.

As Ann’s tenure with Brightshores began she noted, “You – the staff, physicians, and volunteers – are the heart of Brightshores.

I look forward to working with you and getting to know you, and I am committed to continuing to build upon the strong foundation that has been developed here.”

“We are confident that Ann will provide vision and support to the Brightshores Health System as we continue the implementation of our strategy and development plans,” said Jo Flewwelling, Chair of the Brightshores Board of Directors. “Ann’s experience and passion for healthcare makes her the ideal candidate to lead us into a brighter future.”

Ann will travel to each of the Brightshores sites over the coming days to meet with staff and physicians. Brightshores is excited to welcome Ann to our team. The future is bright for healthcare in our communities.