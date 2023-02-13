New provincial grants to help nursing students at Georgian in Owen Sound

New Ontario Learn and Stay Grant supports nurses studying in Owen Sound

The new Ontario Learn and Stay Grant program announced by the provincial government will provide financial assistance to new students entering the Honours Bachelor of Science - Nursing (HBSN) and Practical Nursing programs at Georgian College's Owen Sound Campus.

"This new program will encourage students to learn and work in the same region where they study," said Dr. Sara Lankshear, Associate Dean- Nursing Programs, Health, Wellness and Sciences at Georgian. "It will also help ensure communities have the workers they need for these in-demand health-care jobs and specifically help address the current and future labour market needs in the Owen Sound area."

The Ontario Learn and Stay Grant is designed to assist those who are seeking a career in nursing by covering the costs associated with tuition and ancillary fees, books, and any other direct educational costs. In exchange, graduates from the program will commit to working in the region helping to fill critical labour shortages in underserved communities.

The funding amount may vary between the diploma and degree nursing program, but most applicants will receive between $5,000 and $10,000 per year. The grants are renewable each year of study, by application.

While this new funding will be a huge financial boost for nursing students, they will still be encouraged to apply for OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) to offset other expenses such as living costs. Georgian's donor-funded awards, scholarships and bursaries can also help fill the gap with other expenses incurred during their postsecondary journey.

Students must be an Ontario resident and a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person successfully enrolled and entering their first semester/year of either the Practical Nursing or the HBSN program for fall 2023 or winter 2024 at the Owen Sound Campus. Students will also need to fulfill a service commitment requiring them to work in the Owen Sound region for a minimum of six months for every year of study funded by this grant.

The provincial government has focused this initiative on specific regions to build up the province's health-care workforce and ensure patients can continue to access the health care they need when they need it, no matter where they live.

Applications to Georgian's Practical Nursing and HBSN program in Owen Sound are currently open. The Learn and Stay Grant application opens in spring 2023 and will be available to students directly through Georgian's Financial Aid and Awards Office.