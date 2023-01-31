New Start Time for Owen Sound Council Meetings

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Regular Owen Sound City Council Meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. rather than 7 p.m., beginning February 13, 2023. If a closed session is required, it will take place near the end of the open session, followed by reporting out of closed session, by-laws, and adjournment.

On January 16, 2023, City Council amended the Procedural By-law to change the start time, duration, and order of meetings. The amended Procedural By-law is available on the City’s website under Administrative By-laws at owensound.ca/by-laws.

The duration of Regular Council Meetings has also changed. These meetings, including any closed portion of the meetings, cannot be longer than four (4) hours unless the rule is suspended by Council.

Regular Council Meetings can still be viewed live on Rogers Cable TV or the Rogers TV Website, or the Council and Committee webpage.