New Wellness & Treatment Centre Community Education Drop-in Session

Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) is excited to be opening a new Wellness & Treatment Centre in late 2023 dedicated to supporting individuals with mental health and addictions needs through voluntary treatment, transitional living and life skills development. The new facility will be located on 6th A Street East (former Bayview Public School) and will provide care for individuals from all over the Grey / Bruce County region.

As part of our Community Engagement Framework, GBHS has been in communication with residents living in the immediate vicinity of the new facility. As the next step in the engagement plan, we are inviting community members to a Wellness & Treatment Centre Community Education Drop-in Session. The session will take place at TheXchange (825 2nd Ave E, Owen Sound) on December 15th from 4 to 7 pm. GBHS Wellness & Treatment Centre team leads will be present to share more about the facility and to answer questions.

Questions about the session can be sent to communityquestions@gbhs.on.ca. For up-to-date information about the Wellness & Treatment Centre, please visit our dedicated webpage: https://www.gbhs.on.ca/services/new-wellness-treatment-centre/.