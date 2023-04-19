NII TO CREATE MODERN TRAINING AND RESEARCH HUB IN KINCARDINE

(Saugeen Shores, Ontario) The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) has announced plans to turn an existing building in Kincardine’s Bruce Energy Centre into a state-of-the-art training and applied research hub that will expand the region’s ability to deliver high-quality educational programs in skilled trades.

The investment reflects NII’s commitment to provide existing and future workers—in nuclear and other industries—with opportunities to develop the skills required to prosper in an increasingly automated, digital economy. It will also give NII a place to run innovation projects that require test facilities in adopting the new technologies that can accelerate the drive for excellence in the nuclear industry.

NII purchased the 33,000 square foot facility in April. Located in an industrial park across from the Bruce Power Visitors’ Centre, the building’s classrooms and open industrial space will be converted into a top-flight facility outfitted to teach skills required in electricity generation and construction, as well as incorporating the emerging technologies like robotics and virtual reality that are changing the nature of workplaces.

NII’s operations will continue to be based at its head office in Saugeen Shores, a community space which has become a fixture for innovation, policy and economic development work, as well as the educational programs for elementary and secondary students run by NII Explore.

The new acquisition allows NII to fulfill one of its original goals: to meet the rapidly changing skills and knowledge for the workers required to ensure Bruce Power successfully completes the refurbishments that will deliver clean electricity to Ontarians for decades to come.

“We’re thrilled to invest in a building that will become an asset for the whole community,” said NII President and CEO Bruce Wallace. “Training has been part of NII’s purpose from our inception and demonstrates our Founding Members’ deep commitment to a workforce with the skills to deliver a clean energy future.”

NII will partner with Bruce Power, the Power Workers Union, post-secondary educational institutions and others to develop and deliver training programs that meet the highest educational standards.

“Bruce Power is excited about the opportunity this new facility will offer as we embrace new thinking and technologies required to develop the workforce of the future,” said Jenn Edey, Senior Vice President, Operational Services and Business Development. “This facility will be a launching pad for skills development and new technologies that will ensure we continue to power Ontario forward with clean, reliable electricity for the long term.”

The organization expects that initial renovations will allow the training centre to begin offering courses as early as the fall of 2023.

NII’s Founding Members are Bruce Power, BWXT, Kinectrics, Cameco, E.S. Fox and SNC-Lavalin.