No Charges in Man’s Death due to Drug Overdose in Owen Sound

Mississauga, ON (24 January, 2023) ---

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe that an Owen Sound Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man. On September 26, 2022, the man was released from custody, and about 20 minutes later went into medical distress at a nearby Tim Hortons. He was pronounced deceased in hospital due to a drug overdose.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must