No Overnight Street Parking Begins December 1 in Owen Sound

The City of Owen Sound is reminding citizens and visitors that as of tomorrow, December 1, there is no on-street parking between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. until March 31, 2023.

Overnight parking is permitted in Municipal Lots 5 and 9 if an overnight parking permit is displayed. Overnight parking permits can be purchased at City Hall or the Transit Terminal. The Owen Sound Police Service regulates overnight winter parking restrictions and can be contacted at 519-376-1234 for enforcement.

During the winter months, dedicated bike lanes on 8th St between 5th Ave E and 7th Ave E are likely to be filled with overflow snow from winter operations and may be unsafe to use.

The City is also asking citizens to be good neighbours when removing snow from private driveways and properties. When clearing snow from their driveways, residents should pile the snow on the right side of the driveway (looking towards the road from the driveway). This will reduce the amount of snow pushed back into their driveway when the road is plowed.

For more information, please contact Matt Prentice, Manager of Public Works at 519-376-4440 ext. 3224 or email mprentice@owensound.ca

