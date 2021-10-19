Noma lights going up in downtown Owen Sound this week

Its that time of year once again when some of us need to prepare for the next season....and holiday.

Owen Sound crews will be installing the Noma lights over 2nd Ave East in this annual tradition before the snow flies.

Each morning, starting today, Tuesday October 19th and running through Friday, October 22nd, staff will be closing one block at a time from 7am to 11am.

The intersections however will remain open.

The installation schedule is as follow:

Tuesday, October 19: 700 block from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday October 20: 800 block from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday October 21: 900 block from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday October 22: 1000 block from 7 a.m.to 11 a.m.



Blocks will re-open upon completion of installation.

Customers in the River district are encouraged to utilize the complimentary five-hour parking in long-term lots or two-hour on-street parking on unaffected streets during this service disruption.