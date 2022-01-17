Nominations Open for the 2022 South Bruce Peninsula Volunteer Awards

January 17, 2022: Wiarton, ON. South Bruce Peninsula is accepting nominations for the 2022 Volunteer Awards Dinner to be held on May 10, 2022, at the Sauble Beach Community Centre.

Organizations, employers, and community members are all encouraged to nominate outstanding volunteers from within our community. The deadline for nominations is March 25, 2022.

“Volunteers are the most important resource a community has, they truly are the backbone of our community,” says Mayor Janice Jackson.

Additional information including the nomination form can be found on the Town Website or by contacting Town Hall.