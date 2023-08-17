North Stars Field Lacrosse Year End Awards 

The Owen Sound North Stars Girl’s Field Lacrosse program held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday, August 17th. Each team named a Most Valuable Player, a Most Improved Player, and a Coach’s Choice award winner.

Along with the team awards, graduating players Jill Goldie (UMass-Lowell), Karly Low (Eastern Michigan) and Maddy Linklater (Wilfred Laurier) were recognized.

Of special note, Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Wood were recognized by the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse Association as the recipients of the U19 Coach of the Year award for the league.

U9

Most Valuable Player - Clara Patterson

Most Improved Player - Emily Gladwell

Coach’s Choice -Tae Wilson

U11

Most Valuable Player - Quin Norton

Most Improved Player - Molly Richardson

Coach’s Choice - Lyla Doyle

U13

Most Valuable Player - Ella Todd

Most Improved Player - Callie Sarvis

Coach’s Choice - Scarlett Stevenson

U15A

Most Valuable Player - Taryn Weppler

Most Improved Player - Camryn Laycock

Coach’s Choice - Danielle Brown

U15B

Most Valuable Player - Jenna Cranny

Most Improved Player- Lauren Neil

Coach’s Choice - Caitlin Tran

U19

Most Valuable Player - Hannah Davies

Most Improved Player - Mykah Harris

Coach’s Choice – Emily Gordon

U19 JEWL

Most Valuable Player - Jill Goldie

Most Improved Player - Edyn Beyer

Coach’s Choice - Gillian Warren

U19 OWFL Coaches of the Year (League Award) – Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Woods