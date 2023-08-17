North Stars Field Lacrosse Year End Awards
The Owen Sound North Stars Girl’s Field Lacrosse program held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday, August 17th. Each team named a Most Valuable Player, a Most Improved Player, and a Coach’s Choice award winner.
Along with the team awards, graduating players Jill Goldie (UMass-Lowell), Karly Low (Eastern Michigan) and Maddy Linklater (Wilfred Laurier) were recognized.
Of special note, Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Wood were recognized by the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse Association as the recipients of the U19 Coach of the Year award for the league.
U9
Most Valuable Player - Clara Patterson
Most Improved Player - Emily Gladwell
Coach’s Choice -Tae Wilson
U11
Most Valuable Player - Quin Norton
Most Improved Player - Molly Richardson
Coach’s Choice - Lyla Doyle
U13
Most Valuable Player - Ella Todd
Most Improved Player - Callie Sarvis
Coach’s Choice - Scarlett Stevenson
U15A
Most Valuable Player - Taryn Weppler
Most Improved Player - Camryn Laycock
Coach’s Choice - Danielle Brown
U15B
Most Valuable Player - Jenna Cranny
Most Improved Player- Lauren Neil
Coach’s Choice - Caitlin Tran
U19
Most Valuable Player - Hannah Davies
Most Improved Player - Mykah Harris
Coach’s Choice – Emily Gordon
U19 JEWL
Most Valuable Player - Jill Goldie
Most Improved Player - Edyn Beyer
Coach’s Choice - Gillian Warren
Graduating players: Jill Goldie (UMASS- Lowell), Karly Low (Eastern Michigan), Maddy Linklater (Laurier)
U19 OWFL Coaches of the Year (League Award) – Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Woods