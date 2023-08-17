iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

North Stars Field Lacrosse Year End Awards 

U19 Coach of Year Award

 

The Owen Sound North Stars Girl’s Field Lacrosse program held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday, August 17th.  Each team named a Most Valuable Player, a Most Improved Player, and a Coach’s Choice award winner. 

 

Along with the team awards, graduating players Jill Goldie (UMass-Lowell), Karly Low (Eastern Michigan) and Maddy Linklater (Wilfred Laurier) were recognized. 

 

Of special note, Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Wood were recognized by the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse Association as the recipients of the U19 Coach of the Year award for the league. 

 

U9  

Most Valuable Player - Clara Patterson 

Most Improved Player - Emily Gladwell 

Coach’s Choice -Tae Wilson 

 

U11 

Most Valuable Player - Quin Norton 

Most Improved Player - Molly Richardson  

Coach’s Choice - Lyla Doyle  

 

U13 

Most Valuable Player - Ella Todd 

Most Improved Player - Callie Sarvis 

Coach’s Choice - Scarlett Stevenson 

 

U15A
Most Valuable Player - Taryn Weppler
Most Improved Player - Camryn Laycock
Coach’s Choice - Danielle Brown 

 

U15B 

Most Valuable Player - Jenna Cranny 

Most Improved Player- Lauren Neil 

Coach’s Choice - Caitlin Tran 

 

U19 

Most Valuable Player - Hannah Davies 

Most Improved Player - Mykah Harris 

Coach’s Choice – Emily Gordon 

 

U19 JEWL 

Most Valuable Player - Jill Goldie 

Most Improved Player - Edyn Beyer 

Coach’s Choice - Gillian Warren 

Graduating Player – Karly Low 

 

Graduating players:  Jill Goldie (UMASS- Lowell), Karly Low (Eastern Michigan), Maddy Linklater (Laurier) 

U19 OWFL Coaches of the Year (League Award) – Kirsten Sutter and Rachel Woods 

12

The music you just can't quit