North Stars Players, Coach Earn Team Ontario Roster Spots 

(Photo of Laine Nissen and Taryn Lee)

Six Owen Sound North Stars girls field lacrosse players, and one Owen Sound coach, have been named to Team Ontario clubs and will represent the province at tournaments and the national championships this summer and into the fall.

Laine Nissen and Taryn Lee with be with the Team Ontario U-17 team, Mykah Harris will play with the U-17 Developmental team, Bree Wilkins and Taryn Weppler will suit up for the U-15 team, while Ella Todd will play with the Team Ontario U-13 team. Lyndsay Brooks, head coach of the Owen Sound North Stars Junior Elite Women’s League (JEWL) team, will lead the Team Ontario U-17 squad.

Nissen, Lee and coach Brooks will participate in five tournaments with the U-17 team along with the Team Ontario Lacrosse Sixes Showcase July 19th in Oshawa. The team will travel to New Jersey July 11-12 and will play three events in Maryland before wrapping up their season in Florida in mid-November.

Harris and the U-17 Developmental team will play in the Summer Sixes event and three more tournaments included the National Cup in Florida December 1-3.

Wilkins, Weppler, and the U-15 team will attend the Sixes Showcase and the U15 Girls Field Festival at the Lacrosse Canada U19 Women’s Field National Championship in Saint-Eustache, Quebec August 1-3. The team will also play three showcase tournaments in the U.S. in the fall of this year including the Top of the Bay Fall Premier Showcase in Bel Air, Maryland and the IWLCA Debut Cup in Tampa, Florida.

Todd and the Team Ontario U-13 team will be competing in the Sixes Showcase and two showcase tournaments in the U.S. in the fall including the NXT Fall Grand Prix in Westfield, Indiana.

“The accomplishments of these players’ further demonstrates the strength of the girls field program as a whole,” said Owen Sound Girl’s Field Lacrosse President Kelly Wilkins. “Overall, as an organization, we’ve had tremendous success over the last few seasons, and this season is no different with North Stars teams competing and thriving at the top level of each age division. “

“Last year our JEWL team earned a silver medal at the provincial championships which is a remarkable accomplishment,” Wilkins said, adding “we have three teams rank in the top four of their respective divisions currently this year.”

Wilkins credits this success, in part, to a thriving Learn-To-Play program for girls age 4-8 and the return of many North Stars alumni to the coaching ranks. “We have eight coaches who played field lacrosse in our program, many of whom went on to play university lacrosse, coaching our players this season. These former players are excellent coaches and role models for our younger athletes.”

The rosters for Team Ontario were selected after a series of try-out camps in the spring of this year.