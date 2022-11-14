Notice of Councillor Resignation

Newly elected Councillor Mike Smith has made the difficult decision to resign from the Township of Georgian Bluffs Council prior to inauguration day.

Mike Smith, who was elected to the position of Councillor in October with 1,963 votes, has announced his resignation for health reasons before taking his seat on Township Council.

“I truly appreciate the support I received from the community during my campaign. I believe sitting on Council is an important job, and unfortunately I’m not able to dedicate the time and energy needed at this time. I will continue to advocate for my family, friends and neighbours here in Georgian Bluffs, and I wish the new and returning council members all the best in their upcoming term.” said Mr. Smith.

The new Council for the Township of Georgian Bluffs will be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m. They will discuss the process of filling the vacancy at their Special Meeting on Tuesday, November 22.

For more information on Georgian Bluffs Council, including meeting dates, agendas and minutes visit www.georgianbluffs.ca/council.