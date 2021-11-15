Notice of Kelso Beach Trail Paving

Owen Sound, Ontario

Monday, November 15, 2021

Please be advised that sections of the Kelso Beach Trail (south of the splash pad to the north end of the soccer field) will be closed for trail preparation and paving. The work is expected to take place over the next two weeks, weather depending.

The trail preparation and paving at Kelso Beach Park will complete the west side Trail Restoration and Shoreline Protection Project approved in the 2021 capital budget program. Weather depending, trail preparation and paving will occur on the east side trail system this fall. Further details to be provided.

Trail users are asked to avoid the area until the trail is reopened.