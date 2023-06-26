OFFICER OF THE YEAR FOR GREY HIGHLANDS

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - Staff Sergeant Debra Anderson and Provincial Constable PC Craig O'Neil of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Grey Bruce Detachment has been named by the Municipality of Grey Highlands as "Officer of the Year".

Staff Sergeant Debra Anderson and PC O'Neil received the prestigious honour at a special presentation from Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen, Grey Highlands Police Service Board Chair, Lynn Silverton and the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Commander, Paul Richardson.

"Grey Highlands is a valued community partner, and these awards are a recognition of our mutual public safety goal. I am proud of our members and the work they do every day; I am equally as thankful for the relationships with the communities we serve."

." - Inspector Paul Richardson.