Official Opening of the Revitalized Burnside Parkette Markdale



Grey Highlands, ON: Community members, staff, and Council gathered this morning at the newly revitalized Burnside Parkette in Markdale to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor McQueen brought opening remarks and discussed the park’s history.



Burnside Parkette is an infill site in the heart of downtown Markdale that had fallen into disrepair in recent years. The site links a rear parking lot to the main street commercial district, but it was extremely underutilized due to its poor condition and not being AODA compliant.

The Burnside Parkette revitalization was made possible by funding support from the Government of Canada's Canada Community Revitalization Fund (through FedDev Ontario) and funds from the Markdale Hydro Reserve.

The Municipality is committed to revitalizing downtown Markdale, including rehabilitating this parkette into a green, sustainable, vibrant community space. Staff from the Economic Development and Parks and Recreation departments were tasked with creating a space accessible for everyone, and that enhanced the urban environment through thoughtful design choices such as high-quality materials, lighting, and seating areas.

The project included:

• A full excavation of the site to make it fully accessible.

• The addition of electrical infrastructure.

• An accessible walkway linking the parking lot with the commercial Main Street.

• Outdoor roofing structure with retractable sunshades.

• Installation of benches, tables, and accessible picnic tables.

The site has been a vital part of downtown Markdale’s history, and interpretative signage in the Parkette honours the history of the space and the businesses and community members who were part of that history.

The reinvigoration of Burnside Parkette has created a beautiful gathering space in Markdale’s downtown core, focusing on well-planned placement of accessible furnishings, green landscaping techniques (including the installation of surfaces that will allow rainwater to seep into the ground naturally rather than runoff into the sewer system). It also features the use of artificial turf instead of grass to curb the use of water, pesticides, and maintenance-related travel costs; carbon emissions from lawnmowers and trimmers will be eliminated, as the flowerboxes will all be maintained by hand without the use of motorized tools.

The result is an accessible, 3-season community hub, which can support pop-up markets, performances, and exhibitions and allow opportunities for community gatherings