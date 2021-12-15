OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Owen Sound and Kitchener

OWEN SOUND, Ontario – Due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club and out of an abundance of caution, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their regular season home game scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, December 15 against the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club has been postponed.

The Ontario Hockey League and the Owen Sound Attack will not be providing comment at this time. The League will provide an update on the matter as information becomes available.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date. Tickets issued for the game will be honoured on the rescheduled date.