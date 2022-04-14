One Person Killed in School Bus SUV Crash Near Alma

Wellington County OPP were called to a serious crash east of Alma Wednesday afternoon. A school bus with 12 students and an SUV collided at 14th Line and Sideroad 21. No students were injured but the SUV driver was pronounced dead. Cause of the crash is not known and the deceased was not identified.

Release issued by Wellington Country OPP

SCHOOL BUS AND SUV COLLIDE, ONE DEAD

(TOWNSHIP OF MAPLETON, ON) - On April 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Fourteenth Line and Sideroad 21, east of the village of Alma. Initial reports indicated that a school bus carrying 12 students and a Sport Utility Vehicle (S.U.V.) had collided and the driver of the S.U.V. was seriously injured.

Guelph-Wellington Paramedics, Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and OPP responded. The lone occupant of the S.U.V. was pronounced dead at scene. No occupants on the school bus were seriously injured. The Office of the Chief Coroner was notified.

The intersection will remain close while members of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team seek to identify the cause of the collision.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.