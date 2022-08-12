One Week Left to Register as a Candidate for the 2022 Election

The 2022 Municipal Election is fast approaching. For anyone proposing to be a candidate for the 2022 Municipal Election on October 24, 2022, there is only one week left to submit your nomination papers.

Nominations

Candidates interested in running for local offices (municipality and school board) in the 2022 Municipal Election must file a nomination with the City Clerk.

Nominations will be accepted during regular business hours until Thursday, August 18, 2022 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and on Friday, August 19, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (Nomination Day) at City Hall located at 808 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound.

City of Owen Sound Council offices for which persons may be nominated:

Mayor (1 position)

Deputy Mayor (1 position)

Councillor (7 positions)

School Board offices for which persons may be nominated:

Bluewater District School Board Trustee (1 position – English Public)

Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee (1 position – English Separate)

Conseil scolaire Viamonde Trustee (1 position – French Public)

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence Trustee (1 position – French Separate)

Nomination Procedure

All nomination forms must be submitted to the City Clerk on the prescribed forms available at City Hall or on the election website www.owensoundvotes.ca.

All nomination forms must be submitted IN PERSON by the candidate or the candidate’s agent during regular office hours at City Hall. Candidates are encouraged to book an appointment to submit their nomination forms by calling 519-370-7340 or emailing elections@owensound.ca.

All nomination forms must be accompanied by the prescribed nomination filing fee of $200.00 for the office of Mayor and $100.00 for all other offices, payable by cash, certified cheque, debit or money order – credit card payment will not be accepted.

Nominations for an office on Council (not School Board Trustee) must include 25 signatures supporting the nomination. Signatures must be from people eligible to vote in the City of Owen Sound and be on the prescribed form available at City Hall or on the election website www.owensoundvotes.ca.

Campaigning

A nomination must be filed prior to accepting campaign contributions or incurring expenses.

Election

If a greater number of candidates are certified than are required to fill the said offices, an election will be held using telephone and internet voting. Electors will be able to cast a ballot anytime, anywhere between October 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and October 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Election Team, at 519-370-7340 or email elections@owensound.ca.